First Ward Alderman Dunn announces re-election bid

Davenport Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, has announced he will seek for re-election for a fifth term.

“Despite recent challenges, we have retained increased investment in street and sewer infrastructure while also focusing on public safety issues,” Dunn said in a news release. “As a returning council member I will continue to fight hard for infrastructure improvements and progressive for public safety and neighborhood concerns.”

Dunn said that if re-elected he will continue fighting for his constituents in the First Ward, and the entire city.

“In the next term, I will continue pushing for vital economic development in both our Locust Street and I-280 and Rockingham Road corridors,” he said. “Of significance, preparing the Locust and I-280 area for development by connecting the sewer system and other infrastructure is a key next step to expanding our tax base and funding for our schools.

“I look forward to seeing Davenport realize a better community for all as we open new doors and implement innovative solutions to some of our city’s greatest challenges,” he added.

Dunn has been serving as first ward alderman since 2014.

The primary election date, if necessary, will be held Oct. 5. The general election will be held Nov. 2.

