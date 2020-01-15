You are the owner of this article.
'Fish Guy' returns to Scott County Jail on felony charge
The '"Fish Guy," who became a celebrity after a photo of him carrying a huge catfish during the flood went viral, is back in Scott County Jail.

Peter Dwain Rohbinson, 34, is being held on a felony charge of forgery and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree fraud.

His bond is $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Feb. 4 for a bond reduction hearing and Feb. 6 for his arraignment.

Aaron Aguilar, of Davenport, is one of the original photographers who snapped this picture of Peter Robinson carrying a huge catfish through downtown Davenport.

Robinson became known as “The Catfish Guy” or ‘The Fish Guy" in 2019 after he picked up the fish March 28 near the downtown Davenport sky bridge.

Pictures taken by people — including Aaron Aguilar, of Davenport — who saw Robinson walking along with the big catch became the subject of social-media memes, and went viral.

A photo of Peter Robinson carrying a large catfish through the streets of Davenport has gone viral and made him into a quasi-celebrity.

The affable, conversational Robinson earlier told a reporter he was surprised at how quickly his image went viral. 

“I was literally a homeless nobody,” he said last year. “I was surprised people knew my name outside my circle.”

Robinson, originally from Grand Mound, Iowa, has lived most of his life in Davenport. He said he served 7 ½ years in prison, including stints in Fort Madison and Fort Dodge, Iowa, and has been homeless off and on.

T-shirts were sold with the image of Robinson, who was interviewed on television, radio and social-media channels as far away as Knoxville, Tennessee and Houston, Texas. He even made public appearances, where people had their pictures taken alongside him.

"I was able to bring the entire community together,” Robinson said earlier. 

Last year, Robinson was held in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges in connection with assault on police officers. The incident involved two counts of assault on a police officer and another of interference with official acts.

Peter Robinson had a tattoo of himself riding a catfish done on his forearm.
