An adult and four juveniles were arrested after an early-morning pursuit in Davenport.
Taion Nehemiah Johnson-Rush, 18, was arrested after police responded to an early-morning weapons related call near Washington and Locust Streets.
After a pursuit, Johnson-Rush was arrested and charged with felony carrying weapons on school grounds and eluding, misdemeanor assault while displaying a weapon, failure to control, no headlights, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign and reckless driving.
According to a Davenport Police press release, officers had earlier observed two vehicles chasing each other in the area of West 12 St. and Division St. After having lost the vehicles due to evasive driving, officers found two subjects in the parking lot of 1545 Locust St. in the area of where a suspected stolen vehicle had fled. A witness told police the subjects had discussed fleeing on foot through allies, had flashed a weapon and told them they had better not be "opposition."
A white SUV was observed in the area and fled officers. Reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone, the vehicle drove onto the property of Wood Intermediate School before ultimately crashing in the area of 155th Ave. and 240th St., Eldridge. During a search, a digital scale containing suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Johnson-Rush was booked at 5:25 a.m. at the Davenport Police Department and is in Scott County Jail, according to its website. His bond is set at $9,000.