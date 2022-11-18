Five festive finds at Quad City Arts' Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade

Winter weather is already doing its best to ensure the region has a white Christmas, but Quad City Arts will host the official Quad-Cities kickoff to the holiday season — the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade.

The Festival of Trees helium balloon parade will wind its way through downtown Davenport beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The procession will set off from 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue, heading on 3rd Street before turning left onto Scott Street then left onto 2nd Street. The parade will end at 2nd Street and Iowa Street. For more information on the parade and parking, visit the Festival of Trees website.

Wind and temperatures that won't touch the freezing point will make for a very chilly Saturday, so make sure to bundle up before heading out. Here are five parade staples to search out during the event, before stepping into the RiverCenter to enjoy more Festival of Trees festivities:

The balloons that make the day: It wouldn't be the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest without a bunch of helium balloons, manned by crews that do their best to steer the gargantuan inflatables under bridges and over crowds. The usual balloon crowd includes Elmo, Animal, and Santa Clause, but there may be a few new faces this year, so keep a weather eye out.

Parade candy and other goodies: For some, the best part of the Festival of Trees parade isn't the larger-than-life balloons or the holiday cheer in the air, but the treats they get to take home. Find everything from flyers to bracelets to candy canes in the hands of marchers and bags of kids already getting started on their sugar rush.

KWQC-TV crew: In addition to being the largest helium balloon parade in the region, the Festival of Trees parade is the only televised parade in the Quad-Cities. Spot the crew of KWQC-TV as they cover parade goings-on, talking to spectators, marchers and Santa.

Quad-City Times reporter Thomas Geyer: With everyone bundled up against the cold it may be difficult to catch this reporter in the crowd, but the camera and notebook should make reporter Thomas Geyer stand out. Look for him weaving along the street and sidewalks grabbing photos of the parade, and if you lose him in the excitement, just follow the booming laugh.

Santa Claus: The inflatable Santa Claus balloon won't be the only St. Nick in attendance this weekend. The big man himself has made the trek from the North Pole to Davenport for the Festival of Trees parade, and is ready to wave from his spot in the procession in his red Santamobile.