Five films for the 20th anniversary of 9/11

New York City and the rest of the United States dealt with feelings of love and hate, fear and hope, powerlessness and courage in the days, months and years that followed the terror attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
To remember 9/11, we chose five films about trauma and recovery after the horror of that day.
1. "25th Hour" (2002) Spike Lee's film about a drug dealer going to jail offers viewers a window into the world of NYC after the towers fell and residents tried to find a new reality.
2. "The Guys" (2002) A fire captain loses eight men on 9/11. With the help of an editor, he writes eight eulogies. An elegant, heartbreaking film.
3. "In the Valley of Elah" (2007) A father and detective look for his missing son, an Iraq-war veteran stationed at Fort Rudd. A daring look at the ways in which wars can warp and damage soldiers.
4. "Stop-Loss" (2008) A film about duty and the desire to return home, this film looks at the controversial U.S. Army clause that allowed soldiers to be called back to active duty.
5. "The Messenger" (2009) This film shows us the grief of our wars after 9/11, telling the story of two casualty notification officers delivering the worst news any family can hear.
Photos: Sept. 11, 20 years ago
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
Seven-year-old Ryan Riley of Barstow, Il. peeks out from behind the American flag.
Greg Boll
QC Care Package... 09/19/01
Wegner Truck Line Inc. fleet manager Kevin Polley, watches as final preparations are done on the semi truck loaded with donatios from the Quad Cities for the people of New York City. Polley was instrumental in acquiring the 'Wish List' of supplies from New York and filling that list.
John Schultz
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
QUAD-CITIANS RALLY: An estimated 5,000 people from all over the Quad-Cites - about the same number of people missing in the World Trade Center attack - gathered Saturday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2001, in LeClaire Park, Davenport, for the Quad-Cities Salute to America. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times , All rights Reserved.
Greg Boll
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
Families used Saturday's rally to release both anger and grief over last Tuesday's terrorist attack on America. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times
Greg Boll
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
A Muslim woman watches the rally. Published Cutline The Quad-Cities displayed its diversity and its unity Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001, in Davenport's LeClaire park as more than 5,000 people of different races, religions and ages gather to pay tribute. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Greg Boll
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
Korean War veteran Donald Gill of Davenport waves a small American flag during the rally. Published Cutline The Quad-Cities displayed its diversity and its unity Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001, in Davenport's LeClaire park as more than 5,000 people of different races, religions and ages gather to pay tribute. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Greg Boll
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
A little girl clutches her mother's hand during prayer at Saturday's rally. Published Cutline The Quad-Cities displayed its diversity and its unity Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001, in Davenport's LeClaire park as more than 5,000 people of different races, religions and ages gather to pay tribute. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Greg Boll
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
Signs and American flags waved above the heads of those gathered Saturday, Sept. 11, 2001. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Greg Boll
Quad City Salute to America... 07/10/03
A donation is made to help bombing victims. Published Sept. 11, 2016 An estimated 5,000 Quad-Citians flocked to LeClaire Park in Davenport on the fi rst Saturday after 9/11 for an event dubbed Salute to America. Although not planned as a fundraiser, a spontaneous gesture by one man led to a collection of nearly $20,000, which was given to the local Red Cross.
Jeff Cook
Quad City Salute to America... 07/10/03
About 5,000 people prayed, sang songs and waved their American flags Saturday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2001, in LeClaire Park, Davenport, for the Quad-Cities Salute to America -- an effort to show the area's patriotism and to remember those lost in Tuesday's terrorists attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Jeff Cook
Quad City Salute to America... 07/10/03
A tearful Shannon Diaz of Davenport clutches a small American flag. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Jeff Cook
Quad City Salute to America... 07/10/03
Mohamad El-Zein, a member of the Quad-Cities Islamic House of Prayer, has words of encouragement for the rally. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Jeff Cook
Quad City Salute to America... 07/11/03
Jausalynn King, 6, of Davenport, shows her patriotism Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001, during the Quad-Cities Salute to America. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Jeff Cook
Quad City Salute to America... 07/10/03
Teresa Garrison of LeClaire observes a moment of silence. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Jeff Cook
Quad City Salute to America... 07/10/03
Celia Spicer, of Pleasant Valley, applauds a music group at a rally in LeClaire Park Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001. Published Cutline The Quad-Cities displayed its diversity and its unity Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001, in Davenport's LeClaire park as more than 5,000 people of different races, religions and ages gather to pay tribute. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Jeff Cook
Quad City Salute to America... 09/14/01
Kindergarten student Morgan Riedesel, 5, is comforted by her mother, Tracy Riedesel, after a patriotic rally Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, at Madison Elementary School in Davenport as part of the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance.
FILE PHOTO
Quad City Salute to America... 07/09/03
Rally round the flag Students and teachers at Madison Elementary School in Davenport sing patriotic songs and release balloons during a rally held Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, as part of the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance declared by President Bush. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
Jeff Cook
world trade... 09/11/01
St. Ambrose Dean of Students Stan Kabat reflects on the day of tragedy as he sits in a pew at the chapel after a special service for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
John Schultz
Homecoming run... 09/28/01
Megan Mangelsen, a senior at Camanche, Iowa, High School, recieves encouragement from her cross country teammates as she runs eastward Friday morning on Highway 30 carrying the game ball for Friday night's homecoming game. The run gained a patriotic look as the runners carried an American flag wearing red,white and blue clothing. For the past seven years, the cross country team has run the homecoming game ball from their opponents school to Camanche. This year, the seven team members ran one-mile relays for a total of 60 miles between Stanwood, Iowa, and Camanche.
Craig Chandler
9-11 baby... 09/28/01
Leah Murphy was born on Sept. 11, 2001. She is surrounded by her family, from left, Mo, Sherria, sister Ashley, dad Terry, brother Dustin, and sister Jessica.
Greg Boll
March for Freedom... 09/28/01
Maquoketa firefighter Mike Snyder carries the American flag as firefighters from over a dozen area fire departments marched in Saturday's "March for Freedom" parade in downtown Maquoketa.
Greg Boll
March for Freedom... 09/28/01
Lisa Hinz of Maquoketa and her 2-year-old son Wyatt joined thousands of other spectators at Saturday's March for Freedom parade in downtown Maquoketa.
Greg Boll
Liberty Bingham... 09/27/01
Adam and Wanda Bingham and their 3-year-old son Adam Jr. spend time with new arrival Liberty, who was born on September 11th, the day of the terrorist attacks.
Greg Boll
flag... 09/27/01
Students at St. Paul's School in Davenport make a flag on a playground fence.
Jeff Cook
Aledo Patriotism... 09/24/01
Angel in Central Park, Aledo
Larry Fisher
Motorcyclists... 09/22/01
Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets Sunday to raise money for the 9-11 Davenport Firefighters Fund.
Greg Boll
Motorcyclists... 09/22/01
Bill and Virginia Gillespie of Davenport joined hundreds of other motorcycists during a prayer service in Port Byron following a ride to raise money for the 9-11 Davenport Firefighters Fund.
Greg Boll
QC Care Package... 09/21/01
A worn out and tired National Guardsman, Specialist Delmond Simpson from Paterson, NJ, finally takes a break around 5 a.m. after driving a fork lift for 11 hours, moving donated supplies off of semi trailers at the Bayonne Ocean termial in New Jersey. The pile of supplies in the background is just a portion of the donated material from the Quad-Cities that took over two hours to unload.
John Schultz
QC Care Package... 09/21/01
National Guardsman unload the Quad Cities donations trailer at the Bayonne Ocean Termainal, a former military base, at 3:30 a.m.
John Schultz
QC Care Package... 09/20/01
This sign, made by union construction workers, was propped up with the help of concrete blocks at a toll booth in Ohio.
John Schultz
USA fence... 09/19/01
Children at Bettendorf's Armstrong Elementary School decorated the school's fence as a show of patriotism.
Greg Boll
Arsenal... 09/17/01
Rock Island Arsenal Federal Police officers Cpl. Dennis D. Kalinauskas and Cpt. Jack Hernandex Aux. check vehicles through the gate at the Moline entrance to the Rock Island Arsenal in the days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
FILE
loading donation truck... 09/17/01
Wenger Truck Line, Inc. forklift driver Kevin Hurst, waits to load a pallet full of donated supplies onto a truck for New York City Monday night. The donations were collected over the weekend at NorthPark and SouthPark Malls and Wenger donated the truck and trailer for the trip. The truck leaves today and is expected to reach the New York area in time for a 7 a.m. Friday drop off.
John Schultz
terrorism reaction... 09/16/01
An honor guard of members of Cub Scout Pack 241 from Holy Family School parade through the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds during the Reading Adventures event. The Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence followed to honor the victims and the families affected by this week's terrorism events.
John Schultz
New York City donations... 09/16/01
Patty Anderson of Davenport watches Jon Lintz of Moline remove her husbands firefighting gear from her trunk as she donates it to the New York City cause at NorthPark Mall. Her husband died of cancer and she thought the firefighters and rescue workers in New York could use his old gear.
John Schultz
new york city donations... 09/16/01
Volunteer Randy O'Neil of Moline, stacks bottles water in a semi trailer, along with many other needed items, during two New York City donation drives at NorthPark and SouthPark Malls. Wenger Truck Line of Davenport has donated the trucks and drivers that will take two semi loads to the Salvation Army in downtown New York later this week.
John Schultz
world trade attacks... 09/16/01
In memory of all the firefighters and police officers who lost their lives in last Tuesday's attacks, the Bettendorf American Legion Post 154 and FVW Post 9128 constructed this scene for drivers to view as they drive along State Street.
John Schultz
Reese... 09/15/01
Clark Reese of Davenport, Iowa, shows his patriotism by driving through the streets of Davenport with a large American flag waving from the back seat. He was accompanied on the drive by his dog, Brandy.
Craig Chandler
Follet Duran... 09/14/01
Romon Follet and Amalia Duran, then second graders at Holy Trinity School in Davenport, tie patriotic red and blue ribbons on the school fence following a prayer service for victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
FILE PHOTO
prayer... 09/14/01
AMANDA Chapman, eighth grade teacher at Holy Trinity school.
Craig Chandler
bettendorf football... 09/13/01
cheerleaders
Greg Boll
Airport... 09/12/01
Friends and family members will no longer be allowed to accompany air travelers to their loading gates at the Quad City International Airport. Only ticket holders will be allowed to go through the airport's X-Ray machines.
Greg Boll
Flag frenzy... 09/12/01
Quad Citians have been flocking to Rock Island's Regalia Manufacturing Co. to stock up on flags, bumper stickers, pins and anything else they can display to show patriotism following Tuesday's terrorist attack on America.
Greg Boll
911extra.jpg
Quad-City Times Sept. 11, 2001, Extra.
Quad-City Times Archives
gas prices... 09/11/01
Gas prices at this Casey's store on 53rd Street in Moline hits the $4.00 mark.
John Schultz
Quad City Airport... 09/11/01
Stranded traveler Neil Thorn, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, uses his cell phone at the Quad City International airport Wednesday. He was on his way to Atlanta and then New Orleans.
Larry Fisher
Flag Bearer... 09/11/01
Thirteen-year-old Ben Wallace took advantage of an early out from school, Wednesday, to show his patriotism by unfurling an American flag and standing on the Lincoln Rd. overpass over Interstate 74 in Bettendorf. "I'm trying to show whoever did this(terrorist attack) that they can't get away with it," he explained as cars and trucks passed beneath him honking horns in support.
Greg Boll
Quad City Airport... 09/11/01
Airline passengers line up at the rental car desks at the Quad City International Airport after all planes were grounded.
Larry Fisher
Muscatine High School students
Students at Muscatine High School watch the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
MUSCATINE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO
USA sign placement
Perry Stewart of Moline shows off his patriotism and resolve in the wake of Tuesday's terrorist attacks as he secures the final few letters on the sign over his business at 1729 5th Ave. in Moline Thursday.
TODD MIZENER
Moline day of prayer and remembrance
Veronica Houtekier lights a candle on the front walk of her Moline home as she marks the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance on Sept. 14, 2001 in the wake of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Houtekier said at the time, "When I heard of the tragedy it was overwhelming ... I had to do something. The candles I am lighting today are for hope, for the people of the Quad-Cities and everywhere."
FILE PHOTO
UT homecoming parade
United Township High School sophomore Beau Caldwell wears his school's colors on his face and chest and carries his nation's colors in his hands while helping to march a giant American flag down Archer Drive in East Moline during the UT homecoming parade Sept. 14, 2001.
FILE PHOTO
UT homecoming
Students at United Township High School march a giant American flag down Archer Drive in East Moline during their homecoming parade, Sept. 14, 2001.
FILE PHOTO
Lighting luminarias
Mallory Hoyt, left, and Amy Orendorff, both 14 in 2001, light luminarias down the 2300 to 2500 blocks of 14th Avenue in Moline on Sept. 11, 2001.
FILE PHOTO
Moline Rock Island football
Moline High School senior Kirk Hansen flies his nation's colors while he and his fellow classmates cheer on the Moline sophomore team Sept. 14, 2001 at Browning Field. The flag waving was not the only sign of patriotism at the game as both Rock Island and Moline fans burned candles and chanted "U.S.A."
TODD MIZENER
Carsp.jpg
Traffic headed to the Rock Island Arsenal was backed up following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Some drivers reported a wait of one-and-a-half hours in the days following the attacks.
FILE PHOTO
Check1p.jpg
Traffic headed to the Rock Island Arsenal was backed up following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Some drivers reported a wait of one-and-a-half hours in the days following the attacks.
FILE PHOTO
Traffic4.jpg
Traffic headed to the Rock Island Arsenal was backed up following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Some drivers reported a wait of one-and-a-half hours in the days following the attacks.
FILE PHOTO
In remembrance
The Colona Fire Department displays its solidarity with the fallen heroes in New York and Washington, D.C. with a firefighter's jacket and helmet hung on their flag pole with the flag at half staff following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
GARY KRAMBECK
Artwork
Seth Lubben and Kayla Forret, students in Teri Stickler's fifth-grade class at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, who their letters and artwork. The students also painted American flags on the classroom windows to show patriotism and support after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.
GARY KRAMBECK
Orion firefighters
Orion firefighters Mike Radford and Travis Ward drove 15½ hours to lend a hand to fellow firefighters at ground zero in New York. The volunteer firefighters found themselves working with little shovels and 5-gallon buckets, loading pieces of scrap and passing them down the assembly line of rescue workers at the site where the World Trade Center towers once stood before the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
FILE PHOTO
Boy scout with flag
Boy Scout Sawyer Willman of Troop 89 of Bettendorf shows the correct way to carry a folded flag -- with the apex to the front.
TODD MIZENER
Poem
Ali Teager, eighth-grade student at Edison Junior High in Rock Island, reads her literature class a poem, which she wrote to describe her feelings about the tragic events from Sept. 11, 2001.
FILE PHOTO
Moline football
The Moline High School freshman football team takes a moment of silence after practice on Sept. 11, 2001. Coach Lance Riccio, center, said to his players, "Legally we can't pray, so let's take a moment of silence. ... Go home to your families and give your moms and dads and brothers and sisters hugs. ... Tell them you love them because you never know. ... It's not all about football guys. It's about life."
FILE PHOTO
