Five Finger Death Punch to perform at the 2021 Iowa State Fair

Known to mix thrash, alt rock and classic metal with a killer on-stage performance, Five Finger Death Punch, also abbreviated as 5FDP or FFDP, is set to rock the Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series, August 20.

Described by the music industry as "not your grandmother's band," they are one of the most successful groove metal bands and a staple of the Billboard charts since their formation in 2005. Taking their name from the cult martial arts film "Five Fingers of Death," the group's titanic riffs and darkly skewed lyrics deliver a brand of vintage thrash and blazing metal as powerful as their name.

Tickets for the 8 p.m., Friday, August 20, show go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849. Tickets: $37-$60.

All safety precautions per COVID-19 will be taken as required in August 2021

Previously announced Iowa State Fair Grandstand show tickets are available now for: Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell (Aug. 13), Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21). Available tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0