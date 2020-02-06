Five ICE raid detainees who appeared in Davenport have all been deported

All five of those who appeared in Davenport have been deported to their home countries including Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, Shull said.

Except for one, the men's families have remained in Mount Pleasant where they are having a difficult time not only because they miss their loved ones but because those men were their breadwinners, she said.

Of 24 men released on bond pending immigration hearings, most — but not all — have received work permits so they are back supporting their families, even at Midwest Precast Concrete where they were arrested, Shull said.

When their immigration hearings will be held is unknown, she said. The first was scheduled for February 2019 but was postponed because of the government shutdown. The retirement of a judge who presides over such hearings also threw a delay into the system, she said.

None of the hearings have been rescheduled. "They are just in a long wait," Shull said.

Three other men who did not appear in Davenport also have been deported, she said.