Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash just east of Eldridge Thursday night.
At 5:50 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about a crash at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 240th Street.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene.
The initial investigation found that a 2014 Toyota Avalon driven by a 61-year-old Princeton woman was traveling westbound on 240th St., according to the sheriff's office.
The second involved vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by a 44-year-old Bettendorf man was traveling northbound on 210th Ave., according to the sheriff's office.
The intersection has stop signs for traffic traveling north and southbound, but not east and westbound.
Deputies determined that the Toyota Sienna failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota Avalon, causing a “t-bone” type collision, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Toyota Sienna and his passenger, a 9-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Avalon and a 7-year-old girl in the vehicle also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
An 81-year-old woman in the back seat of the Avalon suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where she remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Accident Investigation Team.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Reserves, Eldridge Police Department, Eldridge Fire Department, Medic EMS, and Princeton Fire assisted at the scene accident.