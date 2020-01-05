Five new Davenport police officers will be sworn in Monday

The public is welcome to a swearing-in ceremony for five new police officers at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Davenport City Council Chambers, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.

Lauren Anderson grew up in Bettendorf and graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2009. She earned a bachelor's degree in English at Western Illinois University. She previously worked as a paramedic at Medic EMS in Davenport.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold Bateman Jr., was born and raised in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 2009. He went to Des Moines Area Community College to play basketball, and later transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University, where he finished his basketball career and earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. He has served as an assistant varsity basketball coach at Davenport Central High School.

Aaron Hoenig was born in Ames, Iowa, and, grew up traveling to different duty stations with his Army family. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, and in 2014 graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. He became a strength and conditioning coach at a variety of levels and managed a kickboxing gym.