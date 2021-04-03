Five reported dead in Scott County from COVID-19

There were five reported COVID-19 deaths in Scott County Saturday.

That number brought the death toll in the county to 232 since the start of the pandemic.

It's another sign the pandemic isn't ready to just go away, even as vaccinations are increasing.

Iowa coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased to over 200 again Friday, with much of the increase due to infections of young people, according to the Associated Press.

Data shows young adults are a significant segment of those testing positive, as 27% of the positive cases reported in the past seven days are aged 18 to 29, according to the AP.

Scott County also reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, raising its overall total to 19,568.

Iowa reported 517 new cases, its total now 381,402 since last March. There were 68 more deaths in Iowa, 5,822 now since the start of the pandemic.

Muscatine County has reported 96 deaths from COVID-19, while Clinton County has reported 89.

Rock Island County doesn't report numbers on the weekend, but Illinois reported 2,839 more positive cases Saturday, with 1,254,185 positive cases since the start of the spread of COVD-19.