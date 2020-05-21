Five straight days of death

A woman in her 80s is the latest Rock Island County resident to die of COVID-19 related causes — marking Thursday as the fifth-straight day at least one person has died in that Quad-Cities community.
Rock Island County’s death toll now stands at 25. Four new cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 652 cases.
Scott County reported 10 new confirmed cases, raising the county total to 322. Eight people in Scott County have died of COVID-19 related causes.
During Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers discussed the difference between “confirmed cases” and “presumptive cases.”
A COVID-19 case is confirmed when a person shows symptoms of infection and a test has returned positive for the novel coronavirus.
A person who lives with someone who is confirmed positive, or has been found to have spent extended periods of time in close quarters with an individual confirmed positive is considered to be a presumptive positive case.
“It is the choice of the person presumed to be positive whether or not they want to be tested,” Rivers said. “They can arrange for a test with their physician or provider.
“They are not automatically tested.”
Both Iowa and Illinois count confirmed positive cases. There is no record available of the number of presumed positive cases in either state.
According to Iowa’s website, 116,828 individuals have been tested and 16,170 have been confirmed positive. The state now keeps track of negative test results, noting 100,395 tests have returned showing no COVID-19 infection.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,268 new cases of COVID-19, including 87 additional deaths.
Illinois reported a total of 102,686 cases, including 4,607 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, health officials said laboratories have reported 29,307 specimens for a total of 672,020.
Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill stressed during Thursday’s briefing the county supplies local Emergency Management with only addresses of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, not the names.
Names of individuals are not listed or given to first responders and law enforcement officers. Scott County is supplying names of positive people to first responders, as first reported by Quad-City newspapers.
