Five straight days of death

A woman in her 80s is the latest Rock Island County resident to die of COVID-19 related causes — marking Thursday as the fifth-straight day at least one person has died in that Quad-Cities community.

Rock Island County’s death toll now stands at 25. Four new cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 652 cases.

Scott County reported 10 new confirmed cases, raising the county total to 322. Eight people in Scott County have died of COVID-19 related causes.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers discussed the difference between “confirmed cases” and “presumptive cases.”

A COVID-19 case is confirmed when a person shows symptoms of infection and a test has returned positive for the novel coronavirus.

A person who lives with someone who is confirmed positive, or has been found to have spent extended periods of time in close quarters with an individual confirmed positive is considered to be a presumptive positive case.

“It is the choice of the person presumed to be positive whether or not they want to be tested,” Rivers said. “They can arrange for a test with their physician or provider.