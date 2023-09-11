A months-long investigation into the cause and origin of the deadly partial collapse of 324 Main St., a six-story Davenport apartment building, concluded with the release of a 113-page report on Thursday.

The report was done by White Birch LLC, a firm led by Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist who investigated a deadly stage collapse in Indiana and responded to the 2021 Surfside building collapse, and SOCOTEC Engineering, LLC. The firms were hired by the city.

Here are a few takeaways.

1. Repair attempts to the west wall in late May resulted in the collapse

Removing sections of brick from the western wall without adequately stabilizing it with shoring caused the wall to collapse. The report called the shoring "grossly inadequate."

Workers removed sections of brick from the west wall in the three days before the collapse.

"Had a proper shoring and construction plan been implemented during these repairs, the building would not have collapsed May 28," the report states.

"While there are multiple proximate and interrelated causes as noted below, the resultant condition of the wall created by the improper implementation of the late May 2023 repairs resulted in the May 28, 2023, collapse incident," the report states.

2. Report critical of Select Structural Engineering

The report's authors are critical of Select Structural Engineering, writing that engineers misidentified the wall as "veneer" rather than a critical structural component, that its construction documents recommending repairs and support were not detailed enough for the scope of work needed, and that more oversight of the repairs was needed to ensure they were being done as prescribed.

"SSE violated the standard of care by misidentifying the composition, thickness, and load-bearing nature of the wall throughout its nearly four months of intermittent engineering assessment and brick replacement projects at the building," the report states.

3. Report unclear on who did repair work in three days before collapse

The report does not explicitly name who or what company did the brick replacement work or shoring in the three days before the collapse, referring to them as "the most recent masonry repair contractor."

"The shoring implemented by the most recent masonry repair contractor at the subject Building does not conform to usual and customary practices for masonry wall shoring or stabilization," the report stated.

Documents show Bi-State Masonry had performed masonry repairs in 2020 and from February until mid-May. Photos indicate that the Bi-State's masonry work was completed and painted on May 12.

Then, an engineer with Select Structural Engineering visited the site and noted more problems, laying out instructions to remove and replace brick.

A permit taken out May 24 to "replace 100 linear feet of brick" lists the "contractor" as "owner."

A city inspection log dated May 25 notes, "Brick work will start today in sections. Mason’s will be doing the work." Likewise, it does not mention Bi-State by name.

The investigators noted in their report that they hadn't received any "written documentation pertaining to the repair work completed on or after May 26." Instead, they relied on security camera footage to draw insights on contractors' work.

Bi-State is seeking close to $100,000 in a mechanic's lien at 324 Main St. for work done starting Feb. 15 and ending May 10.

Additionally, a counter-suit filed by owner Andrew Wold against Select Structural notes that he hired Bi-State to perform repairs in February, which finished in May. But after May 24 engineering report, Wold's claim notes only that "cross-claim plaintiffs immediately began performing the additional repairs called for in the report." The cross-claim plaintiffs are Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel, LLC.

4. Report does not evaluate city policy

While the report mentions city inspections, assessing city policies was beyond the scope of the investigation.

City elected officials, facing sharp questions and criticism from residents attending public comment at council meetings, have said they plan to look to the report for answers as to the cause of the collapse, and indicated those answers would guide policy direction.

The investigation, however, is limited to the building design, construction, and repair-related causation of the partial building collapse, investigators wrote in the report.

"Evaluation of municipal procedural and policy related implications and any contributing factors thereof is beyond the scope" of the investigation, the report stated.

5. Lack of maintenance, improper repairs over years weakened the wall

The report calls attention to inadequate maintenance and repairs over the previous several years. Clay brick masonry walls will degrade over time because of water infiltration, the report stated, resulting in a structurally weakened wall system.

"Based on the photographic evidence of pre-collapse condition, in addition to on-site observations after the incident, it is apparent that building ownership/management did not adequately address exterior (and other) maintenance requirements, thereby resulting in the compromised integrity of the west elevation wall," the report stated.

Engineering and repair work in 2020 "failed to comprehensively" address the west wall and "inappropriately deferred repairs of the visibly distressed west wall."

The report also notes that the wall was painted sometime in mid-2021, which likely hid signs of distress.

Although investigators did not have photos pre-2020, the investigators noted that the varying ages of the brick indicated several repair attempts had been made in the years before. But repairs had been integrated poorly with the rest of the brick, causing the wall to weaken.