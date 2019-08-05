{{featured_button_text}}
Racers run through cannon smoke at the start of the 5k race in East Moline in 2016. 

 Andy Abeyta/ QUAD-CITY TIMES

There’s still time to sign up for the Freedom Run 5K, the seventh annual run/walk in downtown East Moline.

The main race, the 5K through East Moline, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Other races include a frontline mile (at 6 p.m.), a kid-friendly "Ground Pounder Fun Run" (5:45 p.m.) and a 5.8-mile "Double Time Loop" (6:30 p.m.).

Race director and founder Joe Moreno, whose family has extensive ties to the military, said the events would be military-themed from beginning to end.

About 1,400 participants are expected, Moreno said.

New this year is a flag exchange. Participants can turn in their old tattered American flags at packet pickup and receive a free new flag, Moreno said.

Packet pickup will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Quad Cities Running Club headquarters (733 15th Ave, East Moline), according to the race website.

All races start and finish on the 700 block of 15th Avenue, downtown East Moline.

Interested runners and walkers can register at freedomrun5k.org/register.html.

