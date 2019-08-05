Runners take off from the start of the Freedom Run 5k in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
From right, Ed "William O'Donnell" Reiter of Bettendorf, John Marsh of Davenport, and Mitchell "Finney" Laud of Moline stand around their civil war era cannon before firing it to start the race in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Specialist Kris Larson hands out a dog tag to a young runner after finishing the one mile race in East Moline in 2016. The Freedom Run 5k features a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as a 6-mile run to benefit local military families in need.
Mike Rettig of East Moline Fire climbs up the ladder truck to set the flag straight before the race in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Racers in the one mile race stand with hands over hearts reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the race in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Race Director Joe Moreno hugs his granddaughter, Maddie Miller, 12, of East Moline as she crosses the line among the first women in the 5k in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Army veteran Dennis Johnson stands at the gun of a 1945 Willy's Jeep driven by Army veteran Robert Fitts in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Runners take off in the first block of the 5k race in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
A board of dog tags are seen waiting to be passed out as runners finish the 5k race in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Kelsey Allbaugh of Bettendorf is the first woman to cross the finish line of the 5k Freedom Run in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
A group of young runners take off from the start of the on mile race in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Iker Gerardo, 1, center, of Mexico plays in a mist fountain with Saul Gerardo, left, of East Moline and Thomas Gerardo, right, or Mexico during the 5k Freedom Run in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Shawn Muder of Davenport crosses the line of the 5k Freedom Run with an American flag in hand in East Moline on Thursday, August 4, 2016. The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
The Freedom Run 5k, which featured a kid’s obstacle and one mile race as well as the 5k itself, was held in downtown East Moline as a benefit to local military families.
Racers run through cannon smoke at the start of the 5k race in East Moline in 2016.
