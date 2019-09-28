The National Weather Service, Davenport, has issued a flash flood warning until 5:30 a.m. Sunday for the Quad-City region.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin said that portions of Scott County had received up to 2 inches of rainfall by 11:41 p.m. Saturday, and more was on the way.
“We could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain in Scott County and in Rock Island County over the next several hours.
“Runoff will be a problem and creeks are on the rise,” Ervin said.
People should avoid the rising creeks and all areas of high water on roadways.
The storms are hitting all of eastern Iowa, with Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and Cedar counties catching the brunt of the storms.
Each of those areas has received repeat thunderstorms and each of those storms is “dropping tremendously heavy rain,” Ervin said.
The storms are expected to end by daybreak and push off toward Chicago and Milwaukee, he added.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, and diminishing as the day progresses, Ervin added.