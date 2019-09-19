The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for counties in the U.S. 20 corridor along with Jackson County, Iowa and Carroll County
Illinois.
Thunderstorms with heavy rain will be seen today especially north of an Vinton, Iowa to Milledgeville, Illinois line. Thunderstorms are also possible south of U.S. 30 but should not be as widespread as north of U.S. 30.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. The primary risks are lightning and heavy rainfall.
Area rivers are experiencing flooding.
There is a low chance for thunderstorms on Friday. The primary threats are lightning and heavy downpours. Afternoon peak heat indices in the lower 90s are anticipated south of U.S. 30.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible over parts of the area. Isolated higher amounts are possible along and south of Interstate 80. The most likely period for heavy rain is from Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon. The primary risk is for localized flash flooding.