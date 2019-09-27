The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Quad-City region.
According to the watch, "Tropical moisture flowing into the area ahead of a cold front will bring thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. Localized areas have already received 1 to as much as 3 inches of rain which has saturated the ground.
There is a risk of storms moving over the same areas this afternoon and tonight, potentially producing excessive rainfall."
The watch, in effect through Saturday morning, is for Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois and Louisa County in Iowa.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.