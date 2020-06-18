Floatzilla a go, but no Guinness record try

The 11th annual Floatzilla paddling sports festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, but because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no clustering together of water craft for a photo in Lake Potter to try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest canoe and kayak flotilla.
Everything else, though, is a go, with new social distancing measures, said Noah Truesdell, of River Action Inc., the nonprofit organization that sponsors the event.
These measures include asking people to sign up for specific launch times rather than having big groups launching together, and the lockmaster is creating a distancing plan to space people 6 feet apart as they go through the lock.
Participants will leave from six different launch sites along the Mississippi, culminating at Lake Potter in Sunset Park, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island. Live music and food are part of the fun, and tables will be placed at safe distances throughout the park.
Launch sites are: Bass Street Landing, Moline; Leach Park, Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Marquette Street and Credit Island, Davenport; and Lake Potter, Rock Island.
Here's what's new this year:
• Launch times have been expanded: 7 a.m. to noon.
• Face coverings are recommended when launching and exiting your boat.
• Life jackets are required.
• The lockmaster at Lock 15 has incorporated a distancing plan for paddlers that incorporates spaces along the lock wall as well as ropes suspended to the center for grasping and allowing for 6 feet of distancing.
• Busing from Lake Potter will be expanded both in times and seating.
• Drive-up packet pickup will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the TaxSlayer Center parking lot, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Packets will be brought to your car by volunteers.
Registration is $20 through June 30; $30 through Aug. 14; and $35 after Aug. 14.
Registrants will receive a 2020 Floatzilla T-shirt, entertainment at Lake Potter (think water fights) and free shuttle service back to launch points during the day.
For more information, contact go to floatzilla.org or call Noah Truesdell at 563-322-2969.
River Action promotes the Mississippi River. Floatzilla promotes recreational water trails, canoeing, kayaking and safe paddling.
