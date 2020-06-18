Floatzilla a go, but no Guinness record try

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 11th annual Floatzilla paddling sports festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, but because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no clustering together of water craft for a photo in Lake Potter to try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest canoe and kayak flotilla.

Everything else, though, is a go, with new social distancing measures, said Noah Truesdell, of River Action Inc., the nonprofit organization that sponsors the event.

These measures include asking people to sign up for specific launch times rather than having big groups launching together, and the lockmaster is creating a distancing plan to space people 6 feet apart as they go through the lock.

Participants will leave from six different launch sites along the Mississippi, culminating at Lake Potter in Sunset Park, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island. Live music and food are part of the fun, and tables will be placed at safe distances throughout the park.

Launch sites are: Bass Street Landing, Moline; Leach Park, Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Marquette Street and Credit Island, Davenport; and Lake Potter, Rock Island.

Here's what's new this year:

• Launch times have been expanded: 7 a.m. to noon.