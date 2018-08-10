A total worthy of the Guinness Book of World Records is the goal, but not really expected at the eighth annual River Action Floatzilla on Aug. 18 at Lake Potter in Sunset Park.
The current record for the largest gathering of kayaks and canoes is 3,150 boats set in Inlet, New York, in 2014. Floatzilla is expecting to easily top its mark of 1,500 boats, set in 2010, which was the first Floatzilla.
At 2 p.m. Aug. 18, all the people in kayaks and canoes on Lake Potter will hang on to each other’s boats and pose for a picture taken overhead, Noah Truesdell, River Action program manager, said.
But the effort is really more about getting kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River.
“It’s really an outreach thing to get people down on the river paddling,” Truesdell said. “A lot of people are intimidated from doing that. We make it easy by closing the river to commercial barge traffic that day.”
Some participants are expected on blow-up kayaks or stand-up paddle boats, but those do not count for the actual record, Truesdell said.
It cost $25 to register. There will also be kayak races in the slough and around the island for prizes. People can sign up at www.floatzilla.org.
There are six different launch sites for canoes and kayaks. Besides Lake Potter on 31st Avenue and Illinois 92 in Rock Island, the other five are:
- Empire Park at Illinois 84 and River Road, East Moline
- Leach Park at 100 12th St.,Bettendorf
- Bass Street YMCA, 1701 1st Ave., Moline
- Marquette Street at West River Drive and Marquette Street, Davenport
- Credit Island at West River Drive and Credit Island Lane, Davenport
Participants can then paddle to Lake Potter.
It may fall short of a world record, but there’s a good chance for the largest amount of participants at this event.
“We are up about 30 percent over last year (in registrations),” Truesdell said. “If we stay at that point, we will end up at about 1,800. We would need a big push at the end (of registration to break the world record).”
Either way, it’s a win for River Action.
“The main purpose is to get people using the river,” Truesdell said.