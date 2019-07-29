Registration is open for the 10th annual Floatzilla, a kayak and canoe event on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event begins at various launch points on the Mississippi River and ends at Lake Potter, Sunset Marina, Rock Island.
Food, music, competitions, and games also will be held at Lake Potter.
The event is sponsored by River Action Inc., with a perennial goal to break the world record for the largest number of kayaks and canoes gathered in one place as determined by a photo. The photo will be taken at 2 p.m. in Lake Potter. The record is 3,150.
With registrations at the highest number ever last year, River Action staff thinks they can crush the record if everyone brings one friend along this year.
There are several ways to register: The early-bird registration fee of $15 is in effect through Wednesday, July 31. To register, go to riveraction.org/floatzilla.
After that, a $30 registration fee will be available online through 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Packet pick-up will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.
An evening paddle led by the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group will leave from the Bass Street YMCA at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.
The last registration of $35 will be available at packet pickup on Aug. 16 and, on the day of the event, at any of the launch sites and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Park.
If you need a boat, outfitters will bring boats to launch sites and paddlers can rent from those listed on the website.
Buses will return paddlers back to each launch site at 3 p.m.
Twenty-five safety boats will assist paddlers; the river will be closed to commercial barge traffic during Floatzilla.
New this year is a launch site at Lindsay Park Yacht Club, at the foot of Mound Street, Davenport. This is also the site for free tent camping, as Credit Island is undergoing restoration. Reserve online at www.riveraction.org/floatzilla.
Launch sites; volunteers needed
Here are the launch sites; volunteers are needed to help people with parking and boat unloading and launching at the sites at the following times:
• Leach Park, Bettendorf (Lock only) 8-10 a.m.
• Bass Street YMCA (Portage only) 8-10 a.m.
• Lindsay Park Yacht Club (Lock only) 9-10:30 a.m.
• Marquette Street 9-11:30 a.m.
• Lake Potter 10 a.m.-2 p.m.