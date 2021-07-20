Floatzilla to hold fishing tournament as part of festivities

Paddlers taking over the Mississippi River at Floatzilla this year will have the chance to fish while floating.
River Action Inc. has added a kayak fishing tournament to Floatzilla festivities, the organization announced Tuesday. Anyone signed up for the main event can participate in the tournament.
Floatzilla is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21, and the tournament will be from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20.
"One of River Action's bigger missions is to get people out enjoying the river in different ways," River Action Program Manager Noah Truesdell said. "So this is a way to get people who already kayak to try fishing from their kayak, which is another popular activity on the river."
Floatzilla is an all-day event where paddlers take over the Mississippi River and make the trip to Lake Potter in Rock Island. River Action and the U.S. Coast Guard supervise the group with safety boats and ensure the river is closed to other crafts.
Once everyone reaches Lake Potter, they can enjoy food and live music. At the end of the day, all the paddlers gather in the lake to take a photo.
Participants will fish in the backwaters off Pelican and Credit Islands. The tournament is capped at 100 people, and 42 have been filled so far, Floatzilla steering committee member Colin Wehrle said.
Winning fish will be judged by length, and participants will receive a stick to measure with. All species are allowed. The winner and runner-up will receive tackle boxes as prizes.
Fire stacks will light the way and mark off boundaries for kayak fishermen. The floating, metal fire pits have been used by River Action Inc. in the past, River Action Executive Director Kathy Wine said, and this seemed like a good opportunity to bring them out.
The idea for the tournament came about last summer, when Werhle noticed more and more people buying kayaks to go fishing. He enjoys kayak fishing, and said there was a kayak shortage for a while last year because so many people got into them.
Kayaks can also reach fishing areas boats can't, Truesdell said. This could entice fishermen to join the event in order to participate in the tournament.
"One of the greatest things about fishing in the kayak is the fight when you hook into a large fish," Wehrle said. "I've been dragged up to 100 feet by a large fish. So that is one of the greatest thrills of being in a kayak fishing."
Currently 1,100 people are signed up for Floatzilla. Steering committee member William Boom said with 800 people paddling in 2020 the event never really went away, but it's coming back better than ever.
Truesdell said registration is on pace to surpass Floatzilla's best year. In 2018, 1,634 paddlers posed for the photo, and is the number to beat.
"It is," Boom said, "the coolest, neatest event that you could possibly do."