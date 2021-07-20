Floatzilla to hold fishing tournament as part of festivities

Winning fish will be judged by length, and participants will receive a stick to measure with. All species are allowed. The winner and runner-up will receive tackle boxes as prizes.

Fire stacks will light the way and mark off boundaries for kayak fishermen. The floating, metal fire pits have been used by River Action Inc. in the past, River Action Executive Director Kathy Wine said, and this seemed like a good opportunity to bring them out.

The idea for the tournament came about last summer, when Werhle noticed more and more people buying kayaks to go fishing. He enjoys kayak fishing, and said there was a kayak shortage for a while last year because so many people got into them.

Kayaks can also reach fishing areas boats can't, Truesdell said. This could entice fishermen to join the event in order to participate in the tournament.

"One of the greatest things about fishing in the kayak is the fight when you hook into a large fish," Wehrle said. "I've been dragged up to 100 feet by a large fish. So that is one of the greatest thrills of being in a kayak fishing."

Currently 1,100 people are signed up for Floatzilla. Steering committee member William Boom said with 800 people paddling in 2020 the event never really went away, but it's coming back better than ever.