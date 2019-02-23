The Quad-Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Riverdale City Hall Community Room, 110 Manor Drive.
The agenda includes a spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service and an educational session on floodplain management presented by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The alliance grew out of River Action’s October 2018 Upper Mississippi River Conference, is open to the public and aims to meet quarterly.
It includes parts of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Whiteside, Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois. It provides a forum for timely and educational sharing of information and resources related to flood prevention or mitigation policies, flood insurance and floodplain management.
It also provides a way to get to know river neighbors before flooding happens, which can be valuable during or after flood events.
For more information, contact Carol Downey at River Action, 563-322-2969 or cdowney@riveraction.org