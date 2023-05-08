Flood barriers are coming down.

As the Mississippi River continues its steady descent in the Quad-Cities, Davenport has been dismantling some temporary sand-filled barriers as the city begins to reclaim the riverfront from floodwaters.

At the Rock Island gauge, the Mississippi River is expected to fall below major flood stage — 18 feet — late Tuesday or early Wednesday. With it, more roads are expected to open.

More precise dates will come this week, but River Drive in Davenport will reopen in reverse-ordered stages as the river recedes, debris is removed and roads are cleaned and assessed, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.

"The first change in closures/reopening will happen sometime early next week," Gleason wrote in an email Friday.

The city coordinates with Bettendorf on reopening River Drive between the two cities.

"Public Works will remove large debris, the Fire Department will then assist by washing the street down, and Public Works will finish with street sweeping and then removing barricades," Gleason wrote.

Last week, the city removed the HESCO barriers in the Village of East Davenport, and the barriers at 3rd and LeClaire were removed Friday, with the sand hauled away over the weekend.

Gleason emphasized that, although the barriers are removed, water will remain on the road at certain low-lying locations, such as at River Drive and Mound Street.

Temporary barriers around city-owned Union Station, which is home to the Visit Quad-Cities Office, will be removed sometime in the next week with a a scheduled reopening sometime during the week of May 15.

The floodwalls around Modern Woodmen Park will partially come down Wednesday, Gleason wrote, but can't completely be dismantled until river stage is 15 feet.

"Baseball games are being held as scheduled," Gleason wrote.

The city's compost facility is expected to reopen Monday, pending any changes in the river level forecasts.

The removal of the temporary barriers on River Drive will be a, "multi-day removal and cleaning process," Gleason wrote, and will likely begin late this week.

The River's Edge is expected to reopen to the public on May 11.

Moline

River Drive in Moline from Western Illinois University to the East Moline border will likely be closed for a few more weeks.

Rodd Schick, municipal general services manager, said cleanup depended on how quickly floodwaters receded. Trees have washed onto the street and Ben Butterworth Parkway, he said, along with other debris that must be removed. Debris will be removed first, followed by scraping and washing off silt and mud.

“We might be able to start a little bit next week, but I’m guessing the river is relatively back into the banks,” Schick said.

Cleanup can take anywhere from two to three weeks.