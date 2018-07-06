Out of the Flood of 1993 came a new program, now used nationally, for how the American Red Cross helps homeowner families forced from their homes, Gary Shivers, a now-retired Red Cross worker from Bettendorf, said.
The program is called the family maintenance allowance, or FMA, and it lets families rent a motel room rather than go to an emergency shelter such as a gym with a cot and a blanket, he said.
"It's a pretty good program, and it was instituted here," said Shivers, who was director of emergency services for the Quad-Cities area during the 1993 flood. "We're the first place that had ever done it."
The program came about because Red Cross workers could see that — for whatever reason, privacy or a desire for choice —people weren't coming to their shelters, Shivers said.
They developed the allowance idea, and national staff agreed.
To qualify, a family had to show they had been evacuated because their home had been destroyed or received major damage, and they could not move back until the home has been repaired.
The program was not open to renters. But the Red Cross came up with a program that helped displaced renters with one month's rent and a security deposit if they could relocate to a different unit, Shivers said.
Another aspect of Red Cross response that become more standard, is the offering of mental health services, which in 1993 were in a fledgling stage, he said.
"Although there were no fatalities, many people lost all their possessions," Shivers said of the flood. "A lot of these things they can't replace, and they grieve for those things. I call it 'putting their lives on the curbside for pickup.'"
The third change he notes is that disasters are increasingly more frequent and more devastating.
The Flood of 1993 was rated a level 5 disaster by the time it was over in September, a rating based on the amount of financial aid the Red Cross gave out. Today there are levels 7 and 8. "If millions of people are affected, one event can do that," Shivers said.
Although Shivers found his work very satisfying because he enjoys helping people, he is glad to be retired. Dealing with disaster on a nearly daily basis takes its toll, he said. "There's so much stress. Sometimes you don't realize how much until it's over."
What made 1993 unusual — a point made by everyone who lived through it — was its duration. "It didn't go away," he said. "It started the last week of June and didn't end until September."
In terms of preparing for a disaster, Red Cross personnel are doing that constantly, he pointed out. Not only do they travel to disaster sites — places where tornadoes or hurricanes have occurred, for example — but "single family fires happen all the time," he said.
Shivers joined the Red Cross in Des Moines after graduating from Drake University, Des Moines, with a degree in social work. He moved to the Quad-Cities in 1975 as director of emergency services, a job he held until he retired in 2011.
During his time, the Quad-Cities service area covered Scott County in Iowa and Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties; it has since expanded to 19 counties.