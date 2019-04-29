{{featured_button_text}}
Nathan VanOpdrop unloads sandbags to protect his garage from floodwaters Monday in Rapids City.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

RAPIDS CITY — Village President Harold Mire Jr. has declared a flood emergency for 1st Avenue and 1st Avenue A. People living on those streets are urged to voluntarily evacuate their residences.

This flood is expected to be a prolonged event.

Residents evacuating should contact the American Red Cross at 309-743-2166 or local hotels for discounted rates for housing options.

During normal business hours, call Village Hall at 309-496-2321 for more information. If you require assistance after normal hours, email Mire at h.mire.president@rapidscity.us.

