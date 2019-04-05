The expected crest of the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, remains at 20.4 feet, meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service said Friday.
While there will be a storm system passing through the area late Saturday through Sunday, Pierce said, “it is not expected to produce heavy rain so there should be no significant impacts on local rivers.”
While there is a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday, Pierce said that system should not produce more than .10 of an inch. However, some spots could see a thunderstorm which would produce higher amounts of rainfall in that particular location.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island could reach the forecast crest of 20.4 feet as early as 7 p.m. Sunday. However, “It is going to be a very broad crest which could take up to 48 hours or so to accomplish,” Pierce said.
Flood stage for the Mississippi River at is 15 feet.
The river likely will not begin to fall until sometime Wednesday, but when will be exactly is too hard to predict, he said.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 70 under partly cloudy skies, while Sunday’s forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of precipitation and a high of 69 degrees.
Monday’s forecast is virtually picture perfect, Pierce said, as sunny skies will prevail and the mercury is expected to climb into the lower 70s.
The Mississippi River at Guttenberg, Iowa, as crested and is slowly dropping.
At Lock and Dam 11 in Dubuque, the Mississippi was close to reaching its forecast 21.2-foot crest. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday the river there stood at 21.18 feet.