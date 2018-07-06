A new permanent floodwall at Iowa American Water Co. in Davenport awaits its first true test, but the utility company has the Flood of '93 to thank for the elaborate protection system.
For $11.8 million, a 2,000-foot-long wall was built around the water treatment plant and now protects the plant to a river stage of 31.4 feet, said Lisa Reisen, Iowa American's external affairs manager. The record flood 25 years ago reached 22.63 feet in the Quad-Cities. Flood stage at the plant on River Drive is 15 feet.
The wall encircles the water company and has three gates that must be closed during a flood.
With the floodwall protection, the company's once labor-intensive process of flood-fighting has been greatly reduced. Previously, if a crest was predicted to reach 17 feet, Reisen said, the water company "would begin immobilizing and building an earthen berm. We might start one to two weeks out to be prepared in advance."
But now, flood preparations amount to the installation of sump pumps and "getting ready to close the gates, if necessary," she said.
The flooding in 2014 was the closest the plant has come to needing the new system that was built the previous year. In the end, that year's high waters were not a test, "but we did get to shut the gates and prepare for it. We just wanted to go through the process," Reisen said.
Retired Iowa-American Water President Brock Earnhardt said planning for the new wall began with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers immediately after the 1993 flood. He said the design and the funding made it a lengthy process. It was financed with a $3.4 million investment by Iowa-American and $8 million in federal money.
Even with the 1993 flood and the previous recorder-holder of 1965, Reisen said, "Over the 144 years we and our predecessors have served Davenport and Bettendorf, there has never been a disruption of water service."
Although the flood-fighting response time is reduced with a wall, she said, "We still always take it seriously, because the community's water supply depends on us."