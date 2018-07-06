Subscribe for 17¢ / day

No way would the water get that high.

Except that it did.

In the summer of 1993, Stan Bousson was Moline's street superintendent, and he was one of countless Quad-Citians doing battle with the rising Mississippi River. As weather and crest forecasts became more grave, city crews looked for ways to spare the downtown.

"We had a lot of areas we couldn't manage," Bousson said. "There were a couple of flood gates that were half unknown, shall we say. We didn't think the water could get up that far."

When it appeared the water would, in fact, inundate the flood gates, Bousson and others tried to close them.

He remembers one particularly perilous attempt on the riverfront; upstream of The Mark of the Quad-Cities, now the Taxslayer Center.

"We had a guy in a boom truck to try to hang over the gate and close it, but that didn't work," he said. "We put him in a boat, and he got above the rotary control handle. By hand, he tried to find a way to close the values. It was stuck.

"Every time he would swing around to try to close it, the boat would swing instead."

The crews then headed for a storm sewer near City Hall and dumped sandbags in to clog it.

"It slowed the water coming in," Bousson said. "A lot of downtown would've been flooded otherwise. As new problems arose, you did what you could.

"When it was all over, we vacuumed as much out as we could and just waited for the rest to flush out."

When the floodwater finally receded, Moline took permanent action.

"After '93, the engineering department designed and developed pumping stations in spots where they thought they were most needed," he said. "They helped greatly in later floods."

Besides the blood, sweat and tears that went into the flood fight 25 years ago, Quad-Citians came up with other ideas that still hold up today.

Necessity breeds invention

In the summer of 1993, The Mark of the Quad-Cities was new.

To get the arena's parking lots built, portions of the property's floodwall were removed. The timing was terrible.

But volunteers responded to the crisis at The Mark, and thousands turned out to help sandbag during the Great Flood. The next spring, the building's operations manager had an idea: Take the 40-plus truckloads of dirt used for the rodeo show and build a berm along the riverfront.

"All I had to do was connect the berm at the John Deere factory (just downstream) back to the seawall behind The Mark," John Watts said of his plan.

It worked, and is still providing protection at the Taxslayer Center.

"There was plenty of dirt," Watts said. "I put trees and shrubs in, so it wouldn't wash away, because I wasn't going through that again."

Sandbags are passé

Satellite and phone communication and weather-forecasting models have improved dramatically since 1993.

But probably the biggest change in flood fighting in Davenport has been the Hesco Barrier. Widely used as military fortifications, the portable, cage-like enclosures are filled with sand and used as temporary flood walls. They are more efficient, cleaner and require much less manpower than building floodwalls out of sandbags.

“Had we had the Hesco barriers, the labor costs of that flood would have been significantly less,” former Davenport fire chief Mark Frese said.

When former Public Works Director Mike Clarke arrived in 2009, he recommended the sand-filled Hesco barriers to protect River Drive and Credit Island. When implemented, the city traded its army of volunteers filling sandbags with a sand-bag filling machine and portable flood walls.

“Nowadays with Hesco protection along River Drive, we have that up and ready in close to one day,” City Engineer Brian Schadt said. “I remember in those days with clay and sand levies, it took a week or more. Hesco protection made a wonderful difference. The flood fighting pieces are installed quicker. And we can wait longer and keep River Drive open to traffic longer.”

In keeping response time short, Mayor Frank Klipsch also highlighted Davenport’s improved stormwater pumping systems and an expanded, constantly evolving flood protection plan.

Don’t wall off; live with

Driving around downtown Davenport late last month, Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission, points to writing on the side of a riverfront building. Much like a child checking for a growth spurt, residents have marked the water levels during the flood of 1965 and several in the 1980s.

The 1993 marking is nowhere to be seen, as the water would have been over the building’s roof, Ahrens said.

“In ’93, I remember the FEMA director came here. It was the Clinton years and we had all these visuals, of them up on Centennial Bridge with all this water,” he said. “And now, even though we have common flooding, we’re not seeing sizable events like in ’93. I’m not saying flooding doesn’t cause problems. It’s more than a nuisance for others downstream who have to clean out homes and possibly move. But these little flooding events shouldn’t be confused with ’93 or ’65.”

But planning for changes to the riverfront, Ahrens said the city always keeps the ’93 flood in mind.

In late June, as the city prepared for one of the first flooding events of the season, Ahrens drove down the riverfront, pointing to areas where industrial buildings have been replaced with parkland.

In 1993, the federal government acquired several properties in the Garden Addition, which is now mostly a park area. Since then, the city has honed its flood plan, removing houses and other buildings from the floodplain surrounding River Drive and heading toward Credit Island.

“The companies that have decided they want to stay there, like Kraft Oscar Mayer, they’ve decided to build to protect their property,” former mayor Pat Gibbs said. “But most people are just not building along the river, which is a smart thing to do. If you can set the building farther back and leave the parking lot toward the river, they’re doing that. We haven’t seen any new business go up along South Concord and you won’t.”

Now with fewer assets to protect along the river, Ahrens said a permanent floodwall would be even more challenging to afford, with an even less economical cost-benefit ratio than in 1993, when some residents were begging for permanent protection. But city leaders, including Klipsch, said they remain happy with Davenport’s choice to live with the river.

“Davenport has held up almost like a hero because we don’t put up a floodwall and push our problems down to Arkansas or Missouri. It would increase their flooding,” Klipsch said. “Our ability to embrace the river when it comes out of its banks has improved. Our various parks can accommodate it, as opposed to putting up a wall and saying, ‘well, we’re going to let everybody else struggle more.’ It’s a more inclusive approach to our efforts.”

Ahrens argued Davenport is taking an “enlightened approach” to flood protection. He argued with Hesco barriers, improved technology and a step-by-step flood plan, the city has moved past the argument over whether a floodwall is necessary.

“We’re learning to live better with the Mississippi River. We believe in letting Mother Nature and the river run her course,” he said. “Yes, there’s clean-up afterwards, but we’ve got that down. We’re removing and have removed various flood-prone structures. We’ve got lots of green space and park space that we clean up. And then we move on.”