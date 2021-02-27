Flood plain maps are being updated

Employees of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in cooperation with FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, are developing new maps to identify flood risk designating what areas of Scott County are in flood plains.
This is important to property owners with federally backed loans because if their home is in a flood plain, insurance is required in order to be reimbursed if there is flooding and flood damage to repair. The maps are also used by cities or other governmental entities when considering new development — whether it will be allowed, or needs a permit, for example.
The maps the DNR are developing are called FIRMs, or Flood Insurance Rate Maps.
The maps need to be updated periodically as conditions on the ground change, particularly in Scott County where development or flood mitigation projects can quickly make a big difference in whether a given area is likely to flood, Chris Kahle, of the DNR, said.
A preliminary map due to go effective March 23 can be viewed at the following link: https://ifis.iowafloodcenter.org/ifis/newmaps/hazard/
Although he couldn't say exactly how many properties might see a status change with the map by coming into the 100 year flood plain or going out of it, Kahle estimated it "in the hundreds."
But that won't be the end of it, Kahle said.
Because conditions in Scott County can change more quickly than in most counties because of development, a more detailed map that costs much more to calculate is being developed to replace older studies that are no longer valid due to changes in the stream corridor, becoming effective in May 2023.
This map will analyze 15 different flooding sources within the county and take into account the impact of changes such as a new bridge, development of previously "vacant" land and the building of retention basins or other mitigative actions. This mapping has been presented to city and county officials affected by the changes and will go preliminary on June 15. At that time it will be available for viewing through the above link.
The flooding sources include the major creeks: Spencer, Crow, Duck, Pigeon, Pheasant, Cardinal, Silver, Goose and Black Hawk, plus three forks of Pigeon and one fork of Silver. Also, Davenport Harbor at Credit Island and Cedar Creek in Buffalo.
Any property not located near these 15 flooding sources is likely to stay the same as the Scott County-wide FIRM update going effective in March, but those near the 15 flooding sources might see more change in the coming two years.
For people with homes not currently in a flood plain that move into a flood plain, notification will often come via their city and their lending institution, as both get updates from FEMA.
For people who might get moved out of a flood plain and therefore no longer need insurance, there might be no notification, so they will have to check on their own, Scott Ralston, with the DNR, said.
Kahle noted that people near a flood plain may want to purchase insurance as added protection, as "25% of all claims are out of the 100-year flood plain," he said. And it is relatively inexpensive, at around $400 annually.
Insurance within a flood plain is more expensive and is going up at a rate of about 15% annually because FEMA has changed how it subsidizes properties to become more actuarially sound, Kahle said.