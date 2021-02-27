Flood plain maps are being updated

Although he couldn't say exactly how many properties might see a status change with the map by coming into the 100 year flood plain or going out of it, Kahle estimated it "in the hundreds."

But that won't be the end of it, Kahle said.

Because conditions in Scott County can change more quickly than in most counties because of development, a more detailed map that costs much more to calculate is being developed to replace older studies that are no longer valid due to changes in the stream corridor, becoming effective in May 2023.

This map will analyze 15 different flooding sources within the county and take into account the impact of changes such as a new bridge, development of previously "vacant" land and the building of retention basins or other mitigative actions. This mapping has been presented to city and county officials affected by the changes and will go preliminary on June 15. At that time it will be available for viewing through the above link.

The flooding sources include the major creeks: Spencer, Crow, Duck, Pigeon, Pheasant, Cardinal, Silver, Goose and Black Hawk, plus three forks of Pigeon and one fork of Silver. Also, Davenport Harbor at Credit Island and Cedar Creek in Buffalo.