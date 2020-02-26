You are the owner of this article.
Flood preparation: Weekend event at Modern Woodmen Park to offer flood info and resources
053119-qct-spt-bandits-006a.jpg

Fans walk near flood waters to go to the Quad Cities River Bandits game Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

A regional event will be held for property owners impacted by flooding in the Greater Quad-Cities area to learn about flood risks and available resources.

The LEAP into Flood Preparation event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.

Topics will include public efforts to reduce flood risk, flood insurance, sandbag demonstrations, disaster services including from the Red Cross, temporary flood systems, info from the National Weather Service and much more.

Davenport staff will answer questions about flood expectations and preparation.

The event, which is sponsored by the City of Davenport and Scott County Emergency Management, comes days after Davenport launched BePreparedDavenport.com, a website devoted to information about riverfront flooding. The site contains flood-related resources and communications, including current flood status, road closures and detours and ways to protect property.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

