The Scott County Emergency Management Agency is transitioning callers from its volunteer hotline to new partners for assistance.
To volunteer in flood cleanup, register with these agencies:
- Xstream Cleanup: xstreamcleanup.org/. The site will be updated by Monday, June 10, for volunteers to register.
- City of Davenport: http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/news/what_s_new/flood_cleanup_volunteer_opportunities___requests.
In addition, those who need to make a request for volunteer assistance can call Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236. Staff will connect affiliated volunteer groups with residents and projects in need of help.