The Scott County Emergency Management Agency is transitioning callers from its volunteer hotline to new partners for assistance. 

To volunteer in flood cleanup, register with these agencies:

In addition, those who need to make a request for volunteer assistance can call Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236. Staff will connect affiliated volunteer groups with residents and projects in need of help. 

