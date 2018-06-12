The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has now issued a flood warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. It replaces a flood watch for the area.
At mid-morning the Wapsi was at 8.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is predicted.
Recent activity along with heavy rains in northeast Iowa are bringing high water to upper portions of the Wapsipinicon River. This water will move downstream and is expected to rise in DeWitt to 11.5 feet on Friday. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 12.1 feet Friday evening.
At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
Flood warnings also are in effect for the Cedar River in Muscatine County and the Rock River in Moline.