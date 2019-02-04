The National Weather Service in Quad-Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the Wapsipinicon River in Clinton and Scott counties.
Increased flow due to the rapid snowmelt will cause the river to rise above flood stage late tonight.
The warning is in effect until further notice.
Earlier today, the river level at DeWitt was 10.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight or early Tuesday morning and continue rising to 11.2 feet Tuesday morning.
At 11 feet, water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista.