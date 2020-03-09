Flood Watch for the Rock River near Joslin

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Flood Watch for the Rock River in Rock Island and Henry counties.
At this time there is limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall.
If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher.
As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.
Earlier today the Rock was at 9 feet at Joslin. Flood stage is 12 feet.
The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12.3 feet Friday morning, then fall below flood stage Saturday night.
Rock River flooding in Moline
