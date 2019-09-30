The National Weather Service has indicated that this spring there is a good chance of major flooding for this area. Downtown Davenport as seen from Rock Island, Friday, March 8, 2019, with the Mississippi River in the foreground.
More rain and rising rivers are in the forecast for the Quad-City area.
David Sheets, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Monday evening another round of rain, possibly heavy, will fall from about central Iowa through northeast Iowa into Wisconsin.
"We'll be on the edge of the heaviest rainfall amount," Sheets said.
A stream of moisture is coming up from Baja, Californa and western Mexico associated with a former hurricane, he said. "There's a lot of moisture in the air. When we get a lot of rain and storms, the rainfall amount is pretty high. These aren’t light storms you might normally experience during the fall.”
At first, he said, Tuesday looks a lot like Monday in the Quad-Cities: warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the morning and up into the lower 80s by afternoon (the temperature reached 90 in Moline on Monday.)
Clouds will arrive mid-afternoon Tuesday. "Then storms will start to generate and move in from the west," Sheets said. "That potential for rain continues through the night."
"We could get a half inch or more overnight," he said.
A flood watch is in effect for the Mississippi River in Rock Island, he said. "It's contingent upon how much rain falls upstream. The flood watch extends into Sunday morning for a large stretch of the Mississippi from Dubuque all the way down to New Boston, he said.
"River basins are already high for this time of year," Sheets said.
On Wednesday, "We will get on the other side of that front, with low 70s at best for a high," he said. Cloud cover will be more reminiscent of a day like Sunday was. "I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some fog," he said.
Here's a look at the river levels Monday evening:
Mississippi River, Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island: 14 feet. Flood stage is 15.
Mississippi River, Muscatine: 15.1 feet. Flood stage is 16 feet.
The Rock River, Moline is above flood stage at 12.3 feet and is trending downward. Flood stage is 12 feet.
The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: 9.8 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet.
The Weather Service expects the rivers to rise. "Whether they will get back above flood stage is dependent on how much rainfall there is upstream," Sheets said. "There's been a tremendous amount of rain in the past month. Any rain that falls pretty much goes straight into the rivers,"
