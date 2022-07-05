Flooding frustration: Residents left with damaged homes, mud-caked sidewalks after mudslide

A massive downpour washed away dirt from a construction site on a nearby hill Monday afternoon causing water and mud to enter residents homes at a Bettendorf condominium.

Residents of "The Manor" off Kimberly Road were faced with water and mud damage from the Dolan Homes construction site. Heavy rains swiftly collected debris and mud leaving behind damage condos and sidewalks caked with mud.

Last summer, the Bettendorf City Council approved a 26-home development despite opposition from neighbors raising concerns regarding stormwater run-off, traffic congestion, and parking. The development sits in what used to be a ravine-like wooded area.

Board secretary and condo resident Nancy McCluskey said during city council meetings last year, residents tried to indicate that stormwater run-off was going to be an issue but that their concerns were ignored.

“The frustration started at city hall before the project was ever approved,” McCluskey said.

This isn’t the first time residents have dealt with flooding around the condos in the past month.

The first time flooding happened at the condos was about three weeks ago when a storm rumbled through the area causing floodwaters to come up to the sidewalks. The same thing happened again last week.

While no damage was done to the condos at the time, McCluskey said she reached out and talked with Dolan both of those times expressing her concern about the ongoing problem but was told nothing could be done until the following week.

One resident ended-up putting sandbags up and around their front door to prevent water and mud from coming in. Another resident wasn’t so lucky in which all of their carpet in the living room and bedrooms is soaked.

Libbet Brooke, who lives about a block away from the entrance of the construction site, said after the rainfall she made her way down to the condos to check on some of the people she knows because she was concerned.

“That whole hillside had been pretty much contained for years by all the woods and the runoff was minimal,” Brooke said.

Carolyn Brown, who lives near the construction site, voiced her concern regarding the removal of trees causing erosion due to the soil not being able to hold up as well as it would with trees.

Brown said her sideyard drops off into the ravine and that before the trees were removed, she felt some of the trees were helping hold her property together.

Paula Teel, another resident near the construction site, said with the trees and vegetation removed and the street just coming to an abrupt end, the water just kept pouring in “like a waterfall.”

During the city council meeting last summer, Dolan said he hoped to keep as many trees as possible but according to residents, it was not the case.

The developer, Kevin Dolan, said that he is working with the sitework contractor, erosion control and the City of Bettendorf to figure out what happened and how to prevent it from happening again moving forward.

“I certainly share their concern and frustration,” Dolan said. “This is the last thing we would have wanted and we are doing everything that we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

City Engineer Brent Morlok said a berm had yet to be built towards the southern end of the project site. The construction crew was still waiting on materials, which arrived today, to finish installing the berm.

But Morlok said that the unfinished berm partially led to the flooding.

Referring to the fliter as a “strong sock” that is meant to fliter out debris and sediment and let the water flow through, Morlok said with how quickly water was moving and how much fast it was pouring, the fliter got overwhelmed and blocked the water from getting to the outlet pipe.

“Nothing was able to leave the site from the storm sewer and it all overflowed,” Morlok said. “Then ended up in the low point which was the front of The Manor condos.”

The berm is expected to be built by the end of the day which will help prevent future flooding as more storms are expected to roll through the Quad-Cities this evening and week.

