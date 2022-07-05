Flooding frustration: Residents left with damaged homes, mud-caked sidewalks after washout

It's a case of I told you so.

Residents of The Manor, a Bettendorf condominium, are cleaning out mud and water from their homes after July Fourth storms washed out a nearby housing development. The 26-house Dolan Homes construction site has long been opposed by neighbors, who warned the city last year about potential flooding. The development sits along what used to be a wooded ravine.

“I certainly share their concern and frustration,” Kevin Dolan, the developer, said Tuesday. “This is the last thing we would have wanted, and we are doing everything that we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

That's little comfort to condo resident Nancy McCluskey, who said neighbors' concerns with runoff were met with silence from City Hall last year when the City Council approved the project.

“The frustration started at City Hall before the project was ever approved,” McCluskey said.

Residents said they've been flooded out several times in the past month when floodwaters rose to the sidewalks.

One resident placed sandbags up and around their front door. Another resident wasn’t so lucky — carpets throughout the home got soaked.

City Engineer Brent Morlok said a berm had yet to be built on the south end of the project site. The construction crew was still waiting on materials, which arrived Tuesday.

But Morlok said the unfinished berm partially led to the flooding. Designed to let water through and keep mud in, the berms simply became overwhelmed by the deluge and blocked water from entering an outlet pipe.

“Nothing was able to leave the site from the storm sewer, and it all overflowed, then ended up in the low point, which was the front of The Manor condos," Morlok said.

Libbet Brooke, who lives about a block away from the entrance of the construction site, said after the rainfall, she made her way to the condos to check on some of the people she knows. She remembers when the hillside was covered by trees.

“That whole hillside had been pretty much contained for years by all the woods, and the runoff was minimal,” Brooke said.

Carolyn Brown, who also lives near the construction site, was opposed to the development because she was worried removing trees would trigger floods. Brown said her side yard dropped off into the ravine and that before the trees were removed, she felt some of the trees were helping hold her property together.

Without trees and other vegetation containing the soil, said another neighbor, Paula Teel, the water just kept pouring in “like a waterfall.”

