Flooding along River Drive in Moline has left Ben Butterworth Parkway underwater, along with forcing at least one business to temporarily close.

Located at 3800 River Drive, Milltown Coffee has temporarily closed until further notice because of floodwaters invading the property. The coffee shop was open until the afternoon on Tuesday, but floodwaters have risen to the parking lot.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Mississippi River at Rock Island was at 19.37 feet. It is expected to reach full crest on Monday in the Quad-Cities and should reach a level between 21.3 feet and 21.9 feet.

Compared to Davenport, which installs temporary HESCO barriers as floodwalls, Moline does not use them for the stretch of River Drive from the Western Illinois University campus to the East Moline border. The city has a levee system that protects a majority of the downtown from flooding.

Rodd Schick, municipal services general manager, said stormwater systems were closed off and pumps were activated to help remove floodwater. As of now, Schick said, they continue to monitor flooding along River Drive, and there are no other plans for further mitigation efforts.

"We are just sort of watching and waiting to see where things go," he said. "Every flood is a little different.

"We take sand and sandbags to residents and businesses along River Drive and help them out, so they can protect their properties."

The city closed River Drive from 23rd Street to 55th Street over the weekend. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Western Illinois University Campus, along with the Waterfront Apartments and a few businesses, were accessible by turning at the stoplight at River Drive and University Drive.

A white Ford Ranger pickup truck was submerged in water in front of the WIU campus Wednesday afternoon.

Rock Island

The floodwall at Schwiebert Riverfront Park was installed last week, along with water-discharge hoses over the bike path. Portions of the path are closed until the river level falls below 16 feet.

Fifth Avenue, just west of 40th Street, is closed because of floodwaters backing up in the storm sewer system. Traffic is being detoured one block south to 6th Avenue.

Sunset Marina's fuel dock is closed and pump-out services have been discontinued. The lower road is closed to vehicular traffic and temporary walkways for pedestrian access to the docks have been installed.

Sunset Drive, from 31st Avenue to the Park Shelter and Skafidas Parkway, is closed until further notice.

East Moline

Last week, the city closed the floodwall at 1st and Great River Lane.

Campbells Island, an unincorporated community adjacent to East Moline, is closed to traffic. The main road around the island is closed, and residents must use boats to reach a few homes on the Iowa-facing side of the island.

As of Tuesday, MidAmerican Energy cut off gas service on the island that has so far impacted 30 customers.

Photos: Quad Cities continue to prep as Mississippi River continues to rise, Wednesday, April 26