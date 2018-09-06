The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Quad-City region.
It states: "An area of nearly stationary moderate to heavy rainfall was occurring in the Quad-City area and vicinity. Rainfall since midnight has been close to an inch and additional rainfall of another inch is likely this morning.
"If rain becomes heavier than expected then a flash flood warning may need to be issued.
"Runoff from additional rain this morning, combined with very saturated soil conditions, could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and along creeks and streams, and to ponding or standing water on roadways.
"Make sure to slow down and avoid flooded roads if traveling this morning."