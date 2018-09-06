Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Quad-City region.

It states: "An area of nearly stationary moderate to heavy rainfall was occurring in the Quad-City area and vicinity. Rainfall since midnight has been close to an inch and additional rainfall of another inch is likely this morning.

"If rain becomes heavier than expected then a flash flood warning may need to be issued.

"Runoff from additional rain this morning, combined with very saturated soil conditions, could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and along creeks and streams, and to ponding or standing water on roadways.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"Make sure to slow down and avoid flooded roads if traveling this morning."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags