COLONA — Moderate flooding along the Hennepin Canal State Trail in and around Colona was reported Wednesday morning, and the area was closed to traffic and recreation.
According to a press release from the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, an ice jam allowed water to escape the Green River at about 7 a.m. Wenesday and enter the Hennepin Canal, leading to a significant rise in canal waters.
No evacuations have been ordered, and officials will continue to monitor the situation, the release said. Warning signs for high water have been posted on affected roads.