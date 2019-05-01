Latest look at flooding across the Quad-Cities
Clinton County declared a disaster, opening up grant assistance for losses
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County Wednesday, which means county residents affected by flooding may be eligible to apply for individual grant assistance from the state to cover losses, according to a press release from Community Action of Eastern Iowa. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding.
Certain qualifications must be met for each household. They must be in the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines. Up to $5,000 is available per household, provided the income is at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines..
The grants can be used to cover home or car repairs, food and clothing replacement and the expense of temporary housing; receipts are required to seek reimbursement.
Applications will be accepted until June 14, or until all funding provided for the program has been expended.
Sewer plant is concern; mayor defends floodwall decision
Davenport's water pollution control plant, also known as the sewage treatment plant, is of critical concern right now, as it is reaching the point where — for the integrity of the plant — a gate may need to be closed to keep more sewage from coming in.
If that happens, sewer backup will occur, Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director said at a news briefing Wednesday morning at the Davenport police station.
"We are very close to closing that gate," she said. "Hopefully we don't have to." The gate did not close in 1993, but conditions may have changed since then, she said.
Also attending to briefing were Mayor Frank Klipsch, the city's fire and police chiefs and Dave Donovan, Scott County emergency management.
Peppered with questions about why Davenport doesn't have a floodwall, Klipsch steadfastly defended the city's decision, but said that the possibility "will be explored, definitely."
That is the responsible thing to do, he said.
But such a decision would not be made in a vacuum; many other entities such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be involved. What happens to downstream neighbors as well as to the city's vaunted riverfront would have to be taken into consideration, he said.
He reiterated that while bad, the flooding is affecting only the small southeast corner of the downtown. "The city of Davenport is not under water." Also, this amount of flooding hasn't occurred in 26 years.
"Davenport is a resilient community," he said. "We have a beautiful riverfront," one of the gems of the world.
• The floodwaters in the downtown will have to recede by themselves, which may take two weeks to a month, depending on the weather.
• Residents and business people in the downtown were warned by city personnel about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the temporary floodwall of Hesco barriers was in danger, and the breach occurred about 3:30 p.m.
• City personnel transported a total of 30 people out of the downtown floodwaters by boat.
• Along the temporary floodwall, the two areas of most concern were the 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue area and the Village of East Davenport. The latter is still holding.
• A total of three people stayed overnight in an emergency shelter.
• A multi-agency resource center is expected to be set up in Davenport in the near future that will be a one-stop shop for people needing help because of the flooding.
Buffalo: We're still sandbagging and standing watch
Buffalo still has a message for you: Please don't come here to gawk.
The city in southwest Scott County was floored by the higher-than-predicted crest, and while volunteers who will sandbag or stand watch are welcome, city officials ask others to stay away.
“Lots of the residents still need help, but we’ve had a good turnout with volunteers,” said Tanna Leonard, city clerk. “The residents were well-prepared for the 21-22 foot [crest], but when it got up to 23 feet -- we still need more bags.”
Scott County is using the bagging machine in town Wednesday, but Leonard said residents still need help, even if it is just to watch the walls, which is a 24/7 ordeal.
Highway 22 along the Mississippi is closed, and the east access into the city closed by 9:30 p.m.last night. Now, the only way in is Coonhunters Road off Highway 61.
Those who try to drive around or move barricades will be cited, city officials said on the Buffalo Facebook page.
“I know it seems like it’s not a big deal to drive through the water, but people don’t think about the wake they’re causing -- it can knock down a sandbag, and then you lose your whole house in minutes,” Leonard said.
In light of the flooding, Leonard said they were postponing the town’s weekend garage sales until the highway reopens. And she added road closures will make it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond quickly.
Volunteers should report to City Hall, 329 Dodge St. or call 563-381-2226. For more information, visit City of Buffalo on Facebook.
“We can always use volunteers somewhere,” Leonard said.
Firefighters battle floodwaters to put out garage fire in Bettendorf
Bettendorf firefighters battled several feet of floodwater before extinguishing a garage fire early Wednesday.
Firefighters were called at 1:20 a.m. to 24789 179th Street Place for a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived to find the only access to the property was in a zodiac boat, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.
A detached garage was fully-involved threatening the residence. The siding was melted on the side of the home so firefighters protected the home first then extinguished the garage fire. They did this standing in 4 feet of floodwater.
There were no injuries.
The occupants were referred to the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.
Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid..
No damage cost at this time.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.