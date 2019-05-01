{{featured_button_text}}
050119-qct-aerial-001

Looking west from about Iowa St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.

 BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
0
0
0
0
0

Tags