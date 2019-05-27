DES MOINES — Public health officials in Iowa are turning their attention away from flu cases…

The tiny, creepy hitchhikers move soundlessly in the night to feed on your blood.

The Bureau County Health Department has confirmed mosquitoes collected in Princeton and alon…

The Rock Island County Health Department has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in th…

About mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are a group of about 3,500 species of small insects.

The word "mosquito" is Spanish for "little fly.” The insects have a slender segmented body, a pair of wings, three pairs of long hair-like legs, feathery antennae and elongated mouth parts.

Mosquitoes lay eggs on the surface of water. These hatch into larvae that feed on algae and other organic material.

The mosquito's saliva, transmitted to the host with a bite, can cause itching and a rash.

In some parts of the world, mosquitoes can transmit malaria, yellow fever, Chikungunya, West Nile virus, dengue fever and other diseases.