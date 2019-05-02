In a Wednesday news briefing about Davenport flooding, Mayor Frank Klipsch steadfastly defended the city's decision not to build a flood wall, but said it is something leaders will need to re-discuss.
"It will be explored, definitely," he said. "We'll have open dialog. We'll continue to talk about that."
But most of his remarks reflected the evolving viewpoint that flood walls — while protecting areas behind them — create bigger problems for communities downstream and that the way to deal with flooding is to work with nature.
That is, create wetlands, such as Davenport's Nahant Marsh, which can absorb water, remove buildings in the flood plain and make modifications to buildings so they can withstand flooding.
Of equal consideration is cost.
While Davenport's Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says the city spends an average of $250,000 annually to fight floods, those bills added together pale in comparison to the cost of a flood wall.
And there is no assurance the federal government would help Davenport pay for it.
While the city decided in 1984 that it would no longer pursue a floodwall, the question has lingered, and every time there is a major flood, the question arises.
In 2001, city and Corps officials said that a wall may no longer provide enough economic benefit to earn federal assistance that would pay for the lion's share of the project.
Federal law requires the economic benefit of such a project at least equal its cost. And from the very beginning, it was a close call. In 1982, the economic benefit was estimated at $34.3 million, compared with a total cost of $33.8 million, according to city documents ($90.92 million in today’s dollars).
In 1994, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimated the cost of the project at $50 million, according to Times archives.
In addition to philosophy and cost, Klipsch stressed how a wall would mar Davenport's nine miles of riverfront.
"It's important for us to understand that Davenport is a resilient community," he said. "And we have a beautiful riverfront that is not only one of the gems of the area but of the world. We live with this river."
He also noted that while Tuesday's breach in the HESCO barrier floodwall at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue was bad for everyone affected — residents and business owners — the area is only the far southeast corner of the downtown.
"Let's be understanding," Klipsch said. "The city of Davenport is not under water."
"Ninety-eight percent of the time, we have a beautiful Mississippi River."
As for the new philosophical approach to dealing with flooding, mayors along the entire 2,300-mile length of the river are beginning to buy in, Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the St. Louis-based Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, told Scientific American in a March article.
"Our mayors are really beginning to focus on not just managing water in their town, but managing on a corridor scale," he said.
The article singled out Davenport as "an exemplar of landscape-level flood protection" largely because of Nahant Marsh, a 305-acre wetland that acts as a massive floodwater sponge, catching and filtering up to 2 billion gallons of water during peak flows on the Mississippi.
Former Davenport Mayor Pat Gibbs, who was criticized in the mid-1990s for refusing to build a flood wall along the waterfront, told the Quad-City Times last June that he has no regrets about the decision, even as Rock Island stands by its decision to build one in the 1970s.
"I still believe you give to the Mississippi what belongs to it," Gibbs said. "If the water wants to come in, it’ll come in no matter what you build."
The Army Corps of Engineers, which has invested billions of dollars to line the Mississippi River with levees and flood walls over the last century, has begun to see the benefits of reconnecting the river to its natural floodplain, according to the Scientific American article.