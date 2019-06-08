While Quad-City floodwaters continue to recede, the beginning of the work week will be “spectacular,” said John Haase, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
River levels continue to drop this weekend:
- The Mississippi River at Rock Island: Measured 20.5 Saturday morning and 20.3 feet Saturday evening, compared to its flood stage of 15. The Mississippi River is expected to fall to 18 feet Thursday.
- The Rock River, Moline: Measured 14.3 feet Saturday, with its flood stage at 12 feet. The Rock River is expected to fall below flood level on Thursday.
- The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: Measured 11.2 feet Saturday, with flood stage at 11 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday.
“The trend is improving,” said Haase, who said there’s a chance for light showers Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s, and in some places the upper 60s, with lows in the lower or middle 50s.
Monday will bring sunshine and gusty winds up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the middle70s, with lows around 50.
Normal highs for this time of year are about 80, he said.