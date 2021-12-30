Floreciente Neighborhood announces holiday decorating winners

The Floreciente Neighborhood in Moline held its first holiday decorating contest this year.
Forty-five homes participated, adding some type of decoration to their properties. There were no special rules to follow.
The entries were judged by Moline aldermen Scott Williams and Alvaro Macias, who represent the neighborhood.
The four winning homes were on Railroad Avenue, 4th Avenue, and 7th Avenue. They each received a $25 gift card and a Yard of the Month sign.
“The Floreciente Board was looking for a holiday event that was Covid friendly,” said Susana Aguilar, Co-chair of the Floreciente Association Board in a news release. “We were surprised at the response from residents. It was fun to see the variety of decorations that were used, including lights, inflatables, and other seasonal options.”