Just a few miles from where the Rock River claimed the life of 5-year-old Maci Jade Chavez last month, hundreds of flower petals were tossed with love into the water in her memory.
Sunday's event was held soon after a regular free performance of the Backwater Gamblers water-ski show team. It was organized by Backwater Gamblers member Brady Varner, 15, of Sherrard, Illinois, and his cousin, a close friend of Maci’s mother.
"I wanted the community to come together to show their love and support for the family," said Brady, who has been on the team for 10 years. His parents met on the team.
"There's a lot of people; it's a good turnout,” Brady said of people waiting to put flowers in the river.
"This is amazing, just to see the community come out and support us," Maci's mother, Melissa Chavez-Huston, said. "Everyone's been amazing. I know Backwater Gamblers helped with the rescue effort, as well as looking for Maci."
Her family came to watch the group practice on June 18, the day of the accident. They had never seen a show before. Their canoe was swept into the Steel Dam's current. Out with a family friend — including Melissa's son, Ian, who turned 9 on July 1 — they went over the dam and into the water.
Everyone was rescued but Maci, whose body was found June 23. She would have turned 6 on July 23.
For Sunday's flower-petal memorial, Brady brought a box of flowers for people who hadn't brought their own. Chavez-Huston had family come from Iowa, Chicago and the Galesburg, Illinois, area. "People drove two to three hours, which is really special. That's completely amazing," she said.
Of Maci, Melissa said: "She'd love it. She loves pretty things, flowers, and sparkles, and children. It would have been great.”
Her cousin, Shannon Sloan of Abingdon, Illinois, said the last time she saw Maci was at a funeral for one of Melissa's best friends two weeks before the drowning accident.
"It's been kind of hard to be on this water," Sloan said.
"It's so calm here, but down there ...," she said, wiping away tears, thinking of the accident. The day before the accident, she said, Maci dove off a diving board for the first time at a friend's pool.
Another cousin, Sunshine Johnson, of Galesburg, said the last time she saw Maci was at their family's Halloween party last fall.
"Maci loved Halloween. She loved anything that had to do with dressing up," Johnson said. "The older she gets, the girlier she gets. She was just starting to get girly."
When Johnson heard about the accident, she said it was "pure shock, a 'No way' kind of thing.
"I didn't know how I was going to feel at the memorial," she said. "We laughed and cried, and laughed and cried. The community has been really wonderful."
She brought a basket of wild lilies she gathered for Sunday's event. Johnson brought her two boys, 7 and 12.
"If you were stupid, she would tell you," she said of Maci. "She was just really blunt and really, really funny. Always outspoken, but also quiet and silly."
An online fundraising campaign has been established for the family, at gofundme.com/leave-a-little-sparkle-maci-jade, to pursue more adventures, Johnson said.
A July 22 celebration of life will be 1-5 p.m. at the Bettendorf Family Museum. The family invites all rescue services personnel to the celebration, knowing they are loved and supported by this community in the family’s time of need, according to Maci's obituary.