Jenna Vanhoosier, 15, of Eldridge, tosses a rose into the Mississippi River during the 8th annual Flowers on the River event hosted by Family Resources’ Engaging Males program and the Elephant Club on Thursday at Jetty Park in Bettendorf. The event was created to remember and honor local victims who have lost their lives to domestic abuse.
Greg Tetter, of Moline, kisses his rose before tossing it into the Mississippi River, in honor of his daughter, Jennifer, during the Flowers on the River event at Jetty Park, Bettendorf. Tetter’s daughter was killed by her boyfriend in 1986.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Jenna Vanhoosier, 15, of Eldridge, hugs Jack Bevans, 17, during the 8th annual Flowers on the River event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Thea Intveld of Davenport wipes her eye during the event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
A rose floats in the Mississippi River after being thrown into the water during the 8th annual Flowers on the River event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Thersea Davison, Bettendorf, tosses a rose into the Mississippi River during the 8th annual Flowers on the River event.