The Rock Island County Health Department is preparing for fall and winter season with walk-in flu shot clinics in September and October. Updated COVID-19 vaccines also will be available by appointment for everyone ages 6 months and older.

Walk-in flu vaccination clinics are on Tuesdays from Sept. 19 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. No appointments are necessary for those age 12 and older. Children aged 6 months to 11 years require appointments.

“We estimate how bad a flu season might be based on how bad it was in the Southern Hemisphere. It was bad in many countries there," said Janet Hill, interim administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department.

Additional flu clinics that have been scheduled are:

Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 W. 4th St., Milan.

Oct. 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at South Rock Island Township offices, 4330 11th St., Rock Island.

Oct. 16 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Cordova Township offices, 910 3rd Ave. South, Cordova.

Appointments for both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for those younger than 12. Call 309-794-7080 for appointments.

For the flu vaccine, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Attendees should bring all insurance cards with them and check their coverage.

Cost is $35 without insurance for regular dose and $66 for high-does vaccines for seniors. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.

For more information, call the health department at 309-794-7080.

COVID-19 vaccine

The health department also will offer the reformulated COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available. Until it arrives, no COVID-19 vaccines can be given as the Food and Drug Administration has deauthorized the bivalent Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“We have ordered the updated COVID-19 vaccine, but we don't know when it will arrive,” Hill said. “We expect that supply will be limited for the first few weeks. Because of this uncertainty, we have suspended walk-in COVID clinics and will offer appointments only. We will share on our Facebook page and through traditional media when the vaccine arrives.”

Once vaccines arrive, the health department will offer the Moderna vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays.

Appointments for children younger than 12 will be offered on Wednesdays with Moderna in the morning and Pfizer in the afternoon.

If supply allows, the department expects to offer about 35 appointments each clinic day. Once COVID-19 vaccines arrive, call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination and insurance cards to your appointment.

“We’ve been talking for almost three years about the importance of getting vaccinated to ward off severe COVID-19 infection, and it’s just as important to get you annual flu vaccine for the same reasons,” Hill said.

Everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get the seasonal flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The flu season typically begins in October and peaks between December and March.

COVID vaccines no longer are being provided for free from the federal government. The health department will bill patient's health insurance. Patient's should verify coverage.

The health department also has enrolled in programs that will pay for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines for those who are underinsured or uninsured, but the programs are limited.

Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines also will be available at our healthcare and pharmacy partners. To find locations and appointment times, visit vaccines.gov. Appointments might not be available yet for COVID-19 vaccines.

