Flurries possible this afternoon

Flurries could come this afternoon after the Quad-Cities area saw about a couple of inches of snow overnight.

If they happen, the flurries are expected between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service this morning. The overnight snow ranged from 1.5 inches in Coal Valley and LeClaire to 2.3 inches in Moline.

Otherwise, it is expected to be partly sunny with the high temperature predicted at 28 F, according to the NWS. Wind chill, however, could make it feel as low as 0 F.

Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 14 F, according to the NWS.

