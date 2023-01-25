Focus groups to leverage ARPA funds to address needs in Rock Island

Focus groups in Rock Island are trying to find effective ways to use COVID relief funds for mental illness, homelessness and tourism.

In 2021, the city received $26.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA, and adopted a resolution in October 2022, breaking down a spending plan. Focus groups consisting of one or more aldermen, organization directors, and residents were created to help find ways to keep the focus on homelessness, mental health, and tourism.

During a City Council study session Monday, an update was given on where the discussions have gone.

Samantha Gange, ARPA manager and city clerk, said homelessness and mental health are two of the biggest areas in which the city hopes to make a difference. Officials have devoted $250,000 to each issue.

Rock Island has a homelessness shelter, Christian Care, which is for men only and has limited space. The shelter houses women and children at their Martha's House location.

"So all those individuals that need shelter are going over to Humility Homes in Davenport," Gange said.

Mental health needs have increased, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ability to access mental health services has become difficult, Gange said. There are not enough people to help with the crisis and no care options past 5 p.m., so people have to go to the emergency room.

She recommends more trauma training, an increase in beds at mental health facilities, and more resources and services in general.

"Our recommendation for those two groups tonight is exploring options and partnerships to make sure that we come up with something really good," Gange said at Monday's meeting. "We want to make impactful, long-term decisions."

Second Ward Ald. Randy Hurt is leading the mental health focus group and 4th Ward Ald. Jenni Swanson is leading the homelessness group.

For Tourism, Gange is recommending that Rock Island have a staple event and a stronger art community, among other things.

Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert and 5th Ward Ald. Dylan Parker are leading the tourism focus group, and based on the feedback they have gathered, Gange said, they would like to explore the possibility of more community partnerships and a marketing group.

"There's a need for a local tourism kind of boots-on-the-ground effort in Rock Island," Gilbert said.

One concern from Parker, he said, is the city doesn't have an individual devoted to marketing Rock Island. He suggested identifying others in the community who could be interested in partnering with the city and leverage the $250,000 to create a local entity dedicated to tourism.

"Before we run off and dedicate how to allocate funding for tourism, we set up an organization, a structure, that we will be able to use strategically to come up with programs and projects with respect to tourism," Parker said.

An ARPA dashboard has been created on the city's website, where people can find information on how and where ARPA money is being spent, along with more information.