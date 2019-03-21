Lacey reads several texts aloud that were purportedly sent by the man after the strangling incident on Jan. 29. In the messages, the man begs her not to send him to jail #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 21, 2019
Lacey reads another message where he purportedly said, "I'm not threatening you in no shape or form, i'm just saying Happy Valentines Day, love OJ." She said she took it as a threat
Lacey says she was not responding to his messages after the strangling incident on Jan. 29, 2018
Lacey says she feels like the police didn't help her when she called them
Lacey says the man's two coworkers pulled him off of her when he was attacking her
Lacey says she and her friend left and went back to her house. Says she called the police
Court takes a break
Court back in session. Lacey now talking about text messages between her and the man. She's got a print out of texts
Lacey says she swung the hammer to get him to back off and he grabbed it
Lacey says he got the hammer from her, pushed her down and attacked him again
Lacey says her friend had gotten out a bat at one point. Says the man was threatening her, and Lacey grabbed the hammer out of the back seat
Lacey says he got on top of her when she's getting in the car. Says his demeanor was threatening. She was afraid for her life
Lacey says she tries to get inside the car but the man is still fighting her
Lacey says she tells the man that she's going to make sure that the police arrest him, says they haven't followed up on the other incidents, "but i'm going to demand they come and arrest him."
Lacey says the man told her "I'll kill you."
Lacey says when the man pushed her, her ankle rolled completely to the side
Lacey now going over the surveillance video of the April 30 incident in front of the man's workplace.
Lacey says she told him to stop coming by her house. Says he said he didn't know what she was talking about, pushed her
Lacey disputes that the man's co-worker, Mark McDonnell, was outside the entire time. McDonnell testified earlier this week
Lacey says the man has been texting her repeatedly to meet with him. Says she didn't think he would stop if she didn't talk to him
Latrice Lacey trial back in session this morning. She is still on the stand and talking about an incident on Jan. 29 2018
Lacey now talking about an incident on Feb. 13, 2018 when the man had caused damage in her garage. Two days later, there was damage to her boyfriend's vehicle
Lacey says on March 22, 2018, windows again were broken out of her boyfriend's car.
Lacey says she contacted the man's boss and told him he had stolen property from her garage and broken out windows in the car. Says she asked him to take away his work truck at night bec he was coming to the house in the middle of the night
Lacey says the truck was not taken away
On April 30, she said she was on the phone with a friend when her boyfriend notified her that his car was damaged again
Lacey says she found a hammer and she and her friend started to drive towards the police station to turn it over
Lacey says as she drove by the man's work, she noticed his work truck there. Asked friend to pull over. Says she wanted to tell him to quit coming by the house because it was getting ridiculous
ASCA Sam Huff asks her if she went down to the man's workplace on April 30 if she went there to confront him. She said she went down there to talk to him
Lacey says she didn't hit him in the face
Huff asks her if she was yelling at him. She says she was talking loudly because he has hearing problems
Huff asks Lacey if she pushed him and held him against the window of the building. She says she pushed him after he pushed herfirst
Huff asks if she kneed him in the goin. "I try to," Lacey says